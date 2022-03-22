Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior Accounts Assistant
REF: KFCB/HR/8/2022
Responsibilities
- Examining payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations
- Preparing payment vouchers, imprest and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;
- Carrying out bank reconciliation;
- Verifying data entered into cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;
- Verifying and receipting of all monies due and payable to the Board;
- Safe custody of Accountable Documents under his/her sections(s);
- Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filling systems; and
- Safe keeping of invoices, receipts and other accounts records
- Verification of petty cash
- Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education
- Part I of the Certified Public Accountants (CPexamination or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Three (3) years relevant work experience
- Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks;
- Proficiency in Computer applications
How to Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to:
Chief Executive Officer
Kenya Film Classification Board
Uchumi House, 15th Floor along
Aga khan Walk
P.O. Box 44226–00100
Nairobi
All applications should reach the Board on or before Thursday, 31st March, 2022 Please note:
- Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.
