Senior Accounts Assistant

REF: KFCB/HR/8/2022

Responsibilities

Examining payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations

Preparing payment vouchers, imprest and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;

Carrying out bank reconciliation;

Verifying data entered into cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;

Verifying and receipting of all monies due and payable to the Board;

Safe custody of Accountable Documents under his/her sections(s);

Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filling systems; and

Safe keeping of invoices, receipts and other accounts records

Verification of petty cash

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

Part I of the Certified Public Accountants (CPexamination or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Three (3) years relevant work experience

Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks;

Proficiency in Computer applications

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to:

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Classification Board





Uchumi House, 15th Floor along

Aga khan Walk

P.O. Box 44226–00100

Nairobi

All applications should reach the Board on or before Thursday, 31st March, 2022 Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.