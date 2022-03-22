Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT – PAYABLES (CONTRACT)

PURPOSE:

Responsible for making and reconciling payments receipting, banking of company funds, reconciliation of daily funds banking and cashbook receipts he is also responsible for supplier account reconciliations.

Responsibilities

  • Receipting all monies, schedules and cheques received by the customers;
  • To ensure safe custody of daily cash and cheques collection;
  • Preparation of banking slips for handing over to the banking cashier;
  • Posting of manual receipts;
  • Disbursing imprest when called upon; and
  • Keeping safe custody of post-dated cheques and maintain a daily log.
  • Supplier accounts reconciliation
  • Bid bonds, guarantees management and preparing loan reports on the same

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in any business related field
  • ATC/CPA/ACCA added advantage or part qualification in relevant professional field
  • 1 years of relevant experience.

Skills and Attributes

  • Planning and Organizing skills
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Communication Skills
  • High Integrity

