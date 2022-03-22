Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT – PAYABLES (CONTRACT)

PURPOSE:

Responsible for making and reconciling payments receipting, banking of company funds, reconciliation of daily funds banking and cashbook receipts he is also responsible for supplier account reconciliations.

Responsibilities

Receipting all monies, schedules and cheques received by the customers;

To ensure safe custody of daily cash and cheques collection;

Preparation of banking slips for handing over to the banking cashier;

Posting of manual receipts;

Disbursing imprest when called upon; and

Keeping safe custody of post-dated cheques and maintain a daily log.

Supplier accounts reconciliation

Bid bonds, guarantees management and preparing loan reports on the same

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any business related field

ATC/CPA/ACCA added advantage or part qualification in relevant professional field

1 years of relevant experience.

Skills and Attributes

Planning and Organizing skills

Interpersonal Skills

Communication Skills

High Integrity

