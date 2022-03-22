Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT – PAYABLES (CONTRACT)
PURPOSE:
Responsible for making and reconciling payments receipting, banking of company funds, reconciliation of daily funds banking and cashbook receipts he is also responsible for supplier account reconciliations.
Responsibilities
- Receipting all monies, schedules and cheques received by the customers;
- To ensure safe custody of daily cash and cheques collection;
- Preparation of banking slips for handing over to the banking cashier;
- Posting of manual receipts;
- Disbursing imprest when called upon; and
- Keeping safe custody of post-dated cheques and maintain a daily log.
- Supplier accounts reconciliation
- Bid bonds, guarantees management and preparing loan reports on the same
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any business related field
- ATC/CPA/ACCA added advantage or part qualification in relevant professional field
- 1 years of relevant experience.
Skills and Attributes
- Planning and Organizing skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Communication Skills
- High Integrity
