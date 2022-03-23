Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Reporting Accountant 

Scope: General Accounting, reporting, fixed assets accounting, data extraction, mining and analysis

 Responsibilities

  • Prepare & review daily report for the Bank while performing analysis on daily movements and justifying the same
  • Preparation and analysis of the daily, monthly, and quarterly management reports for the Bank
  • Preparation and review of daily, monthly & quarterly regulatory reports, and onward submission to the management & the regulator
  • Ensuring data integrity in regards to Trial Balance is upheld across the Bank in liaison with Information Technology department
  • Posting journals as and when need arises.
  • Assist in the preparation of the annual report for the Bank
  • Preparing requisites schedules for audit and monitoring both regulatory and internal ratios and during internal and external audits
  • Prepare accurate adhoc reports as and when need arise
  • Data importation from Finacle
  • Linkage and working in support of other departments in Finance and in the Bank in data sharing
  • Any other responsibility assigned by Management

Skills

  • Ability to meet tight deadlines on reporting without compromising quality
  • Driving achievement of the Finance scorecard
  •  Ability to think outside the box on process improvements

Key Critical Competencies 

  • Good communication skills both verbal and written
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and excellent analytical skills
  • Working knowledge of an ERP system and core banking system
  • Good knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards
  • Detail oriented and works well with minimum supervision
  • Proficiency in excel
  • Confidentiality and accountability

Qualifications

  • Degree in a relevant field from a recognized University or College
  • Minimum2 years’ work experience in the bank
  • Must be a CPA 3 holder or equivalent qualification

How to Apply

