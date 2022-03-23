Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Reporting Accountant
Scope: General Accounting, reporting, fixed assets accounting, data extraction, mining and analysis
Responsibilities
- Prepare & review daily report for the Bank while performing analysis on daily movements and justifying the same
- Preparation and analysis of the daily, monthly, and quarterly management reports for the Bank
- Preparation and review of daily, monthly & quarterly regulatory reports, and onward submission to the management & the regulator
- Ensuring data integrity in regards to Trial Balance is upheld across the Bank in liaison with Information Technology department
- Posting journals as and when need arises.
- Assist in the preparation of the annual report for the Bank
- Preparing requisites schedules for audit and monitoring both regulatory and internal ratios and during internal and external audits
- Prepare accurate adhoc reports as and when need arise
- Data importation from Finacle
- Linkage and working in support of other departments in Finance and in the Bank in data sharing
- Any other responsibility assigned by Management
Skills
- Ability to meet tight deadlines on reporting without compromising quality
- Driving achievement of the Finance scorecard
- Ability to think outside the box on process improvements
Key Critical Competencies
- Good communication skills both verbal and written
- Excellent interpersonal skills and excellent analytical skills
- Working knowledge of an ERP system and core banking system
- Good knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards
- Detail oriented and works well with minimum supervision
- Proficiency in excel
- Confidentiality and accountability
Qualifications
- Degree in a relevant field from a recognized University or College
- Minimum2 years’ work experience in the bank
- Must be a CPA 3 holder or equivalent qualification
How to Apply
