Lounge Accountant

Our client craic grill is looking to fill the above position; the successful candidate will be based in Nairobi.

Job Purpose

The accountant will be responsible for handling lounges budget, staff payroll, keeping financial records updated, preparing reports and reconciling bank statements. Ultimately, they will ensure that the lounge’s daily accounting functions run accurately and effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Posting financial transactions while ensuring they are properly recorded and entered into the systems

Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies regulations and laws

Processing the payroll and reconciling bank statements

Preparing profit and loss account and the balance sheet for the directors.

Preparing monthly forecast & annual budgets prepares all allocations

Ensuring compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and lounge procedures.

Processing financial entries, documents, and reports.

Reviewing accounts payables

Managing petty cash transactions.

Preparing financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.

Analyzing transactional processes and identifying areas where additional accuracies and efficiencies can be achieved.

Applying cost accounting methods to achieve accurate representation of cost center performance.

Processing monthly closing process and reconciliation of general ledger accounts

Responsible for all taxes obligations.

Maintaining system of accounts and keeping records of all company transactions and assets

Reporting, analyzing, and ensuring the integrity of all financial information.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Accounting, finance, or related course.

CPA-2 is an added advantage

1-2 years experience as an accountant/assistant accountant in a lounge or club is a MUST

Proficiency in any hotel operating and accounting system and Microsoft Office Excel, Word, and Outlook

The suitable candidate should be of unquestionable integrity and mature; at least 30 years old.

Should also be reliable, self-motivated, and a team player

Experience in Payroll.

Analytical skills and hotel controls

Ability to work to tight deadlines

How To Apply

Send your CV, the Cover letter clearly indicating current and expected remuneration to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the subject line being the position applied for. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.