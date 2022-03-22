Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant
Purpose of Position
To promote Grants financial stewardship, accountability, reliability and accuracy of financial reports as well as implement financial policies. The role is required to safeguard assets and ensures compliance to donor regulations.
Major Responsibilities
Budget Monitoring 25%
- Help Project staff in linking Grant Budget to Grant Work-plans, so that the activities to be undertaken in the projects matches to the budget
- Ensure strict adherence to the approved budgets.
- Monitor and review activities to ensure that only budgeted costs have been incurred
Financial Reporting 20%
- Preparation of timely and accurate financial reports for submission to support offices, donors and management as required.
- Prepare and submit timely, accurate and complete grants financial reports
- Load grants reports in FFR database
- Prepare management reports for decision making purposes
- Support and participate in year- end processes
Monitoring & Compliance 20%
- Monitor Project expenses against the approved budget.
- Reconcile LDRs with payroll for the project staff under grants.
- Ensure donor regulations are adhered to for the assigned projects.
- Perform Vendor screening
- Support and coordinate grants end closure processes
Risk Management 20%
- Facilitate audit process for assigned grants both internal and external audits
- Provide relevant information for audit responses
- Follow up on implementation of audit recommendations
- Review grants PRFs for budget availability and proper coding
- Provide and maintain grants financial information for safe custody and access
- Ensure assets purchased through donor funds are properly utilized and safe guarded
Administration 10%
- Attend program technical meetings and give feedback and updates on financial aspect of the assigned grants.
- Ensure good storage of financial reports and records in line with the WVK and donor requirements
- Ensure all copies of final signed Grant agreements documents between donors and WVK is available on file
- Any other Duty assigned by supervisor or designee 5%
- Perform any other duty as may be assigned by supervisor or designee from time to time
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Bachelor of Commerce, Economics, Accounting or Finance or related field with CPA Part 2
- 3 years of experience in accounting field and at least 2 years in grants management
- Practical experience of using SUN system accounting Software is preferred
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills
- Excellent analytical skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, good interpersonal relation skills.
- A team player.
- Demonstrable ability to work with minimum supervision.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to World Vision Kenya on worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com to apply
