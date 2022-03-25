Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Catholic Diocese of Nakuru (CDN) wishes to recruit a highly motivated and competent individual to fill the below mentioned position in one of our schools in Elburgon;

ACCOUNTANT/ BURSAR:

Responsibilities

Preparation of financial statements e.g. budget estimates, monthly or quarterly income statements etc.

Issuing serialized and official school receipts for money or goods received by the school.

Payroll administration.

Making all authorized and supported payments from school funds.

Keeping of books of accounts in accordance with the accounting instructions for educational institutions.

Handling petty cash.

Qualifications

Must possess a CPA Part I Section 2.

Should have 2 years’ experience in a similar set-up.

Should be computer literate especially in accounting packages.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications (soft copies only), ENCLOSING A DETAILED CV, AND COVER LETTER ONLY to– cdnvacancies@yahoo.com so as to be received by 27th March 2022. Applicants MUST INDICATE CURRENT & EXPECTED CONSOLIDATED SALARY in their application and indicate Bursar/ Elburgon on the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Catholic Diocese of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer