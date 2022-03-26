Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 26 March 2022 – Mwenda is among the victims who were lured to invest their hard-earned cash in E-Ken Ponzi Scheme.

He took to Twitter to narrate how the scam was executed and claims that the people behind the multi-million scam have pocketed more than Sh 500 million.

Mwenda had invested Ksh 10,000 in the online scam and according to him, about 1 Million Kenyans had invested their money in the Ponzi scheme.

Read his tweets below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.