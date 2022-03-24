Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – There was drama after some rogue officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were captured on camera abducting a civilian.

While it’s not clear why the victim was being abducted, a video that has been shared widely on social media shows armed DCI officers bundling the victim into a Subaru before speeding off.

The incident happened as members of the public watched in dismay.

Blogger Robert Alai, who is a victim of such kidnapping incidents, shared the video on his Facebook page and said that he hopes the victim is okay.

“I hope the person is safe and these are police officers who are going to arraign him in court.

“I have been kidnapped like this before and I know how traumatic it can be,’’ he wrote.

The video comes at a time when cases of civilians going missing after being abducted by rogue police officers are on the rise.

Some of the victims end up being tortured, killed, and their bodies dumped in the infamous River Yala.

The Kenyan DAILY POST