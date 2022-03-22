Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Builders renovating a pub were horrified to find the body of a man in a freezer 10 years after he disappeared.

Roy Bigg, 67, was last seen on February 1, 2012, in Newham, east London, before his body was discovered by builders working at what used to be Simpson’s Wine Bar on October 15 last year.

Now police are appealing to anyone who knew Roy to get in touch and have released a picture of him.

They said a post-mortem was inconclusive, but he was identified from his dental records.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We believe that Roy’s body may have been in the freezer for a number of years.

“Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.

“If you knew Roy please do get in touch with us – his birth date was September 8, 1944, we believe he would have been aged around 70 when he died.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time since you knew him, or if you only knew him briefly, any information may be of real significance to our enquiries.”

DCI Allen added: “We have released an image of Roy and hope that anyone who knew him will take the time to come forward and speak with us.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police please contact Crimestoppers anonymously, but whatever you do, please do make the call.”

A Met police spokesperson added: “Detectives investigating after the body of a man was found in a freezer at a disused pub in Newham are asking for anyone who knew him to come forward.

“Roy Bigg’s remains were discovered in a freezer at around 15:00hrs on Friday, October 15, 2021. The freezer was situated in the basement of the building that was formerly Simpson’s Wine Bar on Romford Road, Forest Gate.

“The body was found by builders working at the premises. Roy went missing in February 2012. A post-mortem examination found cause of death to be inconclusive and Roy’s remains were identified through his dental records.”