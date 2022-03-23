Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT AND EDUCATION (ECDE) – TEACHER II – 80 POSTS

Category: Education, Youth and Social Services

Type : contract

Location: Respective Schools

Remuneration: As per Current Baringo County Government ECDE Terms

Posted Mar 18th, 2022

Job Details/Description

Terms of service: One Year Contract

Responsibilities

Implement Competency Based Curriculum (CBC);

Ensure admission of children and enroll them in the attendance register on daily basis;

Prepare schemes of work and lesson plans for teaching/learning process;

Organize and participate in field visits for ECDE children;

Identify children with special needs in learning;

Prepare assessment reports for individual children in their class;

Organize Co-curriculum activities for ECDE children;

Prepare and develop adequate teaching/learning materials;

Mobilize parents, community members and stakeholders to support and provide for health and nutritional needs of children such as, feeding programs and immunization;

Enhance a safe and conducive learning environment of children;

Implement ECDE policies and procedures at the ECDE Centre;

Prepare learners portfolio;

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen and a resident of County of Baringo;

Have a Diploma in Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) preferably examined by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC);

Knowledge in ICT will be an added advantage;

Be registered with the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) and provide the registration number.

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm)