Title TREE NURSERIES ATTENDANTS JG “E” – EIGHT (8) POSTS

Category Environment, Natural Resources, Tourism, Wildlife and Mining

Type permanent

Location Kabarnet

Remuneration As per SRC Rates

Posted Mar 18th, 2022

Responsibilities

Provide customers with information to help them select and care for trees, shrubs, flowers, and other plants.

Record keeping,

Preparing tree nursery budgets,

Development of marketing plans,

Preparation of trees and shrubs for sale or shipment

Perform any other duty assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Form Four or O – Level education qualification

Grade D- Plain

Certificate of good conduct

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm).