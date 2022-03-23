Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS JG “D” – SIXTY (60) POSTS

Category Devolution, Public Service Management, Administration,ICT & e-Government

Type permanent

Location Kabarnet

Remuneration As per SRC Rates

Posted Mar 18th, 2022

Responsibilities

Enforcement of National and County laws and regulations as outlined under schedule four of the constitution of Kenya

Undertake routine patrols and or guarding of access points and key strategic areas in County institutions and installations;

Execute all orders and warrants lawfully issued to county law breakers;

Ensure preservation of order and sanity in markets, bus parks and other business premises;

Conducting frequent inspections on regulated activities to ensure compliance.

Ensure orderly parking and traffic management in county town centers Apprehension, undertaking investigations and prosecution of county law breakers;

Enforce county spatial and development plans and other relevant Acts;

Crowd control, collection of information and reporting on security matters;

Revenue enhancement through imposing prescribed penalties as per the law

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean Grade ‘D Plain’ and above or its

equivalent.

equivalent. Be aged 18-35 years

Must be physically fit.

National Youth Service training or paramilitary training will be an added advantage.

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm).