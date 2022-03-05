Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT OFFICER II (SUB COUNTY CIVIC EDUCATORS) JG “J’’ – FIVE (5) POSTS

Category Devolution, Public Service Management, Administration,ICT & e-Government

Type permanent

Location Kabarnet

Remuneration As per SRC Rates

Posted Mar 18th, 2022

Responsibilities

Assist in coordinating and facilitating citizen empowerment and awareness programmes to achieve clear understanding on devolution and governance at sub county level.

Assist in reviewing and initiating strategic development, implementation and evaluation of the departmental work plans, strategies, policies, budgets and legal regulations at sub county level

Assisting in coordinating and mobilizing inclusive public participation by both citizens and strategic stakeholders to achieve a democratic process in decision, planning, participatory development, social accountability and cohesive society at sub county level.

Perform delegated administrative assignments; supervising, guiding, mentoring, coaching, training and development of civic education personnel and community champions at sub county level.

Assist in coordinating and developing sufficient information educational communication (IEC) materials on civic education for effective advocacy and knowledge exchange at sub county level.

Assist in creating and maintaining of a secure database of all awareness and trainings at sub county level.

Assist in Liaising and initiating strategic partnership with relevant institutions and organizations to undertake quality technical capacity building and awareness programs at sub county level. Assist in effective contact by citizen engagement in the implementation of the constitution

Improving understanding, appreciation and engagement in the operationalization of the county system of government

Institutionalizing a culture of constitutionalism within the county

Assist in delegated implementation of civic education policies, strategies and frameworks at sub county level

Assist in initiating requisition for resources -equipment and materials

Assist in preparing achievable departmental work plans

Assist in utilizing and controlling civic education activities

budget

budget Assist in monitoring, evaluation and reporting of civic education Programmes at sub county level

Assist in delegated administration of civic education activities and programmes within and without the county

Assist in liaising with strategic departments, partners and any relevant stakeholder as primary contact

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Diploma in education, sociology, any other social science or equivalent qualification from recognized institution. Relevant Degree is an added advantage

Over 2-year work experience involving community or Civic related assignments

Short management and leadership courses

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm).

