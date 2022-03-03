Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has said that ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid is being pushed by the three families that want to rule the country for decades.

Speaking during the Safina Party NDC meeting on Monday, at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Gachagua said Jomo Kenyatta’s family, that of late President Daniel Moi and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga want to rule for the next decade.

“The project that is being pushed around is a deliberate scheme of family capture, where three families have sat down and decided they want to rule Kenya for the next 100 years,” Gachagua said.The vocal Tanga Tanga legislator further asked Kenyans to reject a Raila Odinga presidency stating that the former Prime Minister does not have the interests of the majority of Kenyans at heart.

He said the opposition leader is being orchestrated by the three powerful families to protect their families and business.

“The three families are not interested in the people of Kenya. They are interested in protecting their families and business interest,” he added.

Two weeks ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed his former arch-rival for the country’s top job bringing together two of Kenya’s top political dynasties, who have a long history of opposing each other at the ballot box.

“We have chosen Raila Odinga, without any opposition, to be the fifth president of Kenya,” Kenyatta said.

Speaking after more than 26 political parties signed to join Azimio la Umoja, the 77-year-old said the pair’s journey from bitter electoral rivals to political partners has been the most unlikely in the history of our country.

“I accept the nomination with absolute gratitude and dedication to our people,” Raila said.

