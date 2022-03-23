Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a huge boost after Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua endorsed his presidential bid in August.

Making the announcement at Serena Hotel on Wednesday, Karua said she endorsed Raila Odinga because they have been in the trenches together.

She also said she endorsed Raila Odinga because he has the interests of Kenyans at heart.

“I’m here to confirm that from now onwards, Narc Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga for the presidency,” she said.

Karua declared that she will henceforth hit the road to drum up support for Raila’s presidential bid.

She lauded the opposition chief as the best bet for the country, saying she is ready to rally her supporters behind him

Narc Kenya Secretary-General confirmed that the party resolved to open talks with the ODM leader for a possibility of working together ahead of the August polls.

“The party has resolved to start having a conversation on working together with the leader of the Azimio,” Narc Kenya secretary-general said before Karua confirmed that a deal has been sealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.