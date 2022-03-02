Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Clerk Assistant III
(2 Posts)
Duties and responsibilities will entail:
- Advising Committee Chairpersons on procedural issues;
- Assisting in drafting of bills, statements and motions;
- Searching for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or
- persons;
- Preparing draft procedural rulings based on standing orders, practice and precedents for
- approval by the Speaker;
- Facilitate members in considering Bills by developing legislative proposals, briefing the
- Committee on Bills committed in liaison with the Legal Department, organizing public
- participation and stakeholder engagement on the Bills, and preparing Committee report on the
- Bill;
- Facilitate the Committee in considering Reports of the Auditor General pursuant to Article
- 229 (8) of the Constitution by briefing the Committee on the audit queries in liaison with the
- Auditor General, inviting witnesses, facilitating site inspection visits and developing the draft
- Committee report with possible recommendations for consideration and ratification by the
- Committee;
- Facilitate the Committee in considering statutory instruments (regulations developed by the
- County Executive Committee Members) by briefing the Committee in liaison with the Legal Department, organizing public participation and stakeholder engagement on the instruments and
- preparing the Committee report;
- Facilitate the Committee in considering sessional papers and policies committed by
- researching and briefing the Committee on the contents of the policies/sessional papers,
- organizing public participation and stakeholder engagement and preparing the Committee report
- on the policies/sessional papers;
- Assist members in originating and considering business for the Committee deliberations e.g.
- Statement requests, petitions, vetting of nominees and inquiries by preparing briefs for the
- Chairperson and Members;
- Facilitate Committees in considering Budget estimates, Annual Development Plan (ADP),
- County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) and County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP) by
- briefing the Committee in liaison with the fiscal analysts, organizing public participation and
- stakeholder engagement on the documents, preparing Committee report and Capacity building
- for members;
- Prepare work plan and coordinate Committee events such as meetings, workshops,
- conferences, seminars, site visits and public participation exercises;
- Prepare draft Committee reports and ensure adoption and tabling of the same;
- Verify members sitting allowance payment schedules for all Committees and plenary
- sittings every month for onward submission;
- Coordinate the preparation and uploading of agendas and weekly schedules for all
- Committees on the Assembly website;
- Prepare comprehensive and accurate proceedings of the Committee including minutes;
- Keep custody of all committee minutes, papers laid, files and records;
- Track and implement the decisions of the Committee, which include prompt preparation of
- Committee correspondences;
- Prepare and circulate notices of meetings as directed by the Chairperson and ensure
- Members are notified to attend the meeting on time both electronically and by placing the notice
- in Members Pigeon holes;
- Serve as Clerk–at–the–Table (taking votes and proceedings, taking note of action points,
- advising members and the speaker through the lead Clerk on procedural issues).
- Provide linkage between the Committee and witnesses/invitees and relevant Stakeholders;
- Draft budgets for Committee events such as workshops, project visits and foreign visits.
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Served in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years in Public or private sector;
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration,
- Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Certificate in computer application skills; and
- Meet the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution;
How To Apply
For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.
Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
THE SECRETARY / CLERK
UASIN GISHU
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>