Clerk Assistant III

(2 Posts)

Duties and responsibilities will entail:

Advising Committee Chairpersons on procedural issues;

Assisting in drafting of bills, statements and motions;

Searching for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or

persons;

Preparing draft procedural rulings based on standing orders, practice and precedents for

approval by the Speaker;

Facilitate members in considering Bills by developing legislative proposals, briefing the

Committee on Bills committed in liaison with the Legal Department, organizing public

participation and stakeholder engagement on the Bills, and preparing Committee report on the

Bill;

Facilitate the Committee in considering Reports of the Auditor General pursuant to Article

229 (8) of the Constitution by briefing the Committee on the audit queries in liaison with the

Auditor General, inviting witnesses, facilitating site inspection visits and developing the draft

Committee report with possible recommendations for consideration and ratification by the

Committee;

Facilitate the Committee in considering statutory instruments (regulations developed by the

County Executive Committee Members) by briefing the Committee in liaison with the Legal Department, organizing public participation and stakeholder engagement on the instruments and

preparing the Committee report;

Facilitate the Committee in considering sessional papers and policies committed by

researching and briefing the Committee on the contents of the policies/sessional papers,

organizing public participation and stakeholder engagement and preparing the Committee report

on the policies/sessional papers;

Assist members in originating and considering business for the Committee deliberations e.g.

Statement requests, petitions, vetting of nominees and inquiries by preparing briefs for the

Chairperson and Members;

Facilitate Committees in considering Budget estimates, Annual Development Plan (ADP),

County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) and County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP) by

briefing the Committee in liaison with the fiscal analysts, organizing public participation and

stakeholder engagement on the documents, preparing Committee report and Capacity building

for members;

Prepare work plan and coordinate Committee events such as meetings, workshops,

conferences, seminars, site visits and public participation exercises;

Prepare draft Committee reports and ensure adoption and tabling of the same;

Verify members sitting allowance payment schedules for all Committees and plenary

sittings every month for onward submission;

Coordinate the preparation and uploading of agendas and weekly schedules for all

Committees on the Assembly website;

Prepare comprehensive and accurate proceedings of the Committee including minutes;

Keep custody of all committee minutes, papers laid, files and records;

Track and implement the decisions of the Committee, which include prompt preparation of

Committee correspondences;

Prepare and circulate notices of meetings as directed by the Chairperson and ensure

Members are notified to attend the meeting on time both electronically and by placing the notice

in Members Pigeon holes;

Serve as Clerk–at–the–Table (taking votes and proceedings, taking note of action points,

advising members and the speaker through the lead Clerk on procedural issues).

Provide linkage between the Committee and witnesses/invitees and relevant Stakeholders;

Draft budgets for Committee events such as workshops, project visits and foreign visits.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Served in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years in Public or private sector;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration,

Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer application skills; and

Meet the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution;

How To Apply

For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.

Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

THE SECRETARY / CLERK

UASIN GISHU

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD