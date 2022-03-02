Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Clerical Officer I

(2 Posts)

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

  • Collecting, collating and compiling of data;
  • Receiving, recording and filling of documents and correspondences;
  • Indexing of documents and records;
  • Photocopying and scanning of documents;
  • maintaining and updating reports;
  • Controlling movements of records and files;
  • Reporting of breakages, need for repair of building and furniture to the relevant authority;
  • Preparing requisition for stationery for the assigned department
  • Drafting correspondences;
  • Ensuring safe custody of equipment, documents and records;
  • And any other duties as directed.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

  Requirements for Appointment
  For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
  • Possess a Diploma in any of the following disciplines in any of the following disciplines:
  • Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Public Relations, Front Office and Customer Care, Sales and marketing, Kenya Accounts Technician Certificate (KATC), Information Communication Technology (ICT), or any other approved
  • equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. Be in possession of a Certificate in
  • ICT and proficient in computer applications;
  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C– or any other equivalent
  • qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Proficiency in computer application.

Method of Application

For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.
Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
THE SECRETARY / CLERK
UASIN GISHU
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD

