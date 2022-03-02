Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Clerical Officer I
(2 Posts)
Duties and responsibilities will entail: –
- Collecting, collating and compiling of data;
- Receiving, recording and filling of documents and correspondences;
- Indexing of documents and records;
- Photocopying and scanning of documents;
- maintaining and updating reports;
- Controlling movements of records and files;
- Reporting of breakages, need for repair of building and furniture to the relevant authority;
- Preparing requisition for stationery for the assigned department
- Drafting correspondences;
- Ensuring safe custody of equipment, documents and records;
- And any other duties as directed.
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Possess a Diploma in any of the following disciplines in any of the following disciplines:
- Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Public Relations, Front Office and Customer Care, Sales and marketing, Kenya Accounts Technician Certificate (KATC), Information Communication Technology (ICT), or any other approved
- equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. Be in possession of a Certificate in
- ICT and proficient in computer applications;
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C– or any other equivalent
- qualification from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in computer application.
Method of Application
For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.
Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
THE SECRETARY / CLERK
UASIN GISHU
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD
