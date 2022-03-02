Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Clerical Officer I

(2 Posts)

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Collecting, collating and compiling of data;

Receiving, recording and filling of documents and correspondences;

Indexing of documents and records;

Photocopying and scanning of documents;

maintaining and updating reports;

Controlling movements of records and files;

Reporting of breakages, need for repair of building and furniture to the relevant authority;

Preparing requisition for stationery for the assigned department

Drafting correspondences;

Ensuring safe custody of equipment, documents and records;

And any other duties as directed.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Possess a Diploma in any of the following disciplines in any of the following disciplines:

Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Public Relations, Front Office and Customer Care, Sales and marketing, Kenya Accounts Technician Certificate (KATC), Information Communication Technology (ICT), or any other approved

equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. Be in possession of a Certificate in

ICT and proficient in computer applications;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C– or any other equivalent

qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application.

Method of Application

For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.

Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

THE SECRETARY / CLERK

UASIN GISHU

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD