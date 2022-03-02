Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title FINANCE OFFICER II JG “K’’ 2 (TWO) POSTS- (REF BCPSB/077/2022)

Category Finance and Economic Planning

Type permanent

Location Kabarnet

Remuneration As per SRC Rates

Posted Mar 17th, 2022

Responsibilities

Preparation of Statements and quarterly review of the trends in receipts and expenditure in relation to the budget;

Process transmission of funds to entities and follow up receipt of funds.

Implement and maintain systems, procedures and policies, including accounts payable functions to ensure adherence to county’s guidelines.

Apply tax transactions accurately and consistently across the accounting system;

Ensure tax compliance, reporting, and filing for the county;

Recommend improvements on financial accounting systems to enhance internal controls;

Constantly review financial procedures and processes and ensure adherence to the same

Maintain and ensure compliance with accounting procedures and related policies;

Suggest improvement of the overall efficiency of the Department;

Implement procedures and systems to ensure high quality asset management

Conduct stock takes of assets and formulation of related reports

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce/Business Management (Accounting Option)

Certified Public Accountant section 4

Must have at least 2 years’ experience in similar work

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm).