Title REVENUE CLERK JOB GROUP JG “E” –SEVENTEEN (17) POSTS

Category Finance and Economic Planning

Type permanent

Location Kabarnet

Remuneration As per SRC Rates

Posted Mar 17th, 2022

Responsibilities

Ensure prompt collection and accounting of all revenue to the County Government within the area of jurisdiction;

Prepare and submit daily, weekly and monthly reports on revenue to the Revenue Officer;

Identify new sources of revenue for the County;

Implement the established revenue procedures;

Taking appropriate action in dealing with offenses including clamping, confiscation, reporting etc;

Report periodically on the level of compliance with revenue laws and regulations;

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan citizen

Must possess a KCSE Certificate Grade D(Plain)

Should have excellent communication skills

A valid certificate of Good Conduct is a must

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm)