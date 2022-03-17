Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title REVENUE CLERK JOB GROUP JG “E” –SEVENTEEN (17) POSTS
Category Finance and Economic Planning
Type permanent
Location Kabarnet
Remuneration As per SRC Rates
Posted Mar 17th, 2022
Responsibilities
- Ensure prompt collection and accounting of all revenue to the County Government within the area of jurisdiction;
- Prepare and submit daily, weekly and monthly reports on revenue to the Revenue Officer;
- Identify new sources of revenue for the County;
- Implement the established revenue procedures;
- Taking appropriate action in dealing with offenses including clamping, confiscation, reporting etc;
- Report periodically on the level of compliance with revenue laws and regulations;
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Must be a Kenyan citizen
- Must possess a KCSE Certificate Grade D(Plain)
- Should have excellent communication skills
- A valid certificate of Good Conduct is a must
- Good communication skills
N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:
Kenya Revenue Authority
Higher Education Loans Board
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
Criminal Investigation Department
Credit Reference Bureau
How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;
i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.
Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm)
