POSITION: Senior Field Officer (12 positions)

REPORTING TO: Field Manager

START DATE: 11th April 2022

LOCATION: Meru, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Narok, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Siaya and Kilifi

DURATION: 2.5 Months

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only.

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project:

This project, in collaboration with researchers from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Jacaranda Health, is a randomized controlled trial investigating the factors that influence how care is provided to women during pregnancy, delivery and post-natal. The project will include facility- and individual-level data collection nationwide and will include many different activities ranging from facility assessments, provider survey, in-person and phone surveys with ante-natal and post- natal patients, register data capture and potentially delivery observations at endline . The study is seeking to evaluate the impact of several interventions implemented by Jacaranda Health, a social enterprise seeking to improve maternal healthcare and health outcomes at public facilities.

About the Position:

The Senior Field Officer under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Senior Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

General Duties

Successfully working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with the rest of the team members

Participating in staff training and making efforts to improve one’s capacity

On non-field days: conscientious performance of office work (interview debriefing, financial reporting, organizing, )

Prompt arrival at work and completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner

Interact with facility staff and respondents with the highest level of integrity and understanding

Assist in the daily organization of documents, equipment, and their storage while ensuring data integrity is

Networking with the different components of the project and reporting appropriately

Project and Data Collection Duties

Conducting backcheck surveys on phone using SurveyCTO

Conduct sit-ins, spot-checks to ensure highest quality of data

Hold team briefings to go over logistics, data quality issues,

Coordinate with FM and FOs to schedule survey appointments

Assist in management of data collection activities including financial management, data collection progress tracking, and backchecking

Assist in screening and surveying respondents using SurveyCTO, as necessary

Oversee a team of 4-5 Field Officers conducting data collection at health facilities

Assist FM in developing work plans and ensuring that they are followed

Ensure respondents feel comfortable and safe, and that their confidentiality is protected

Assist in organizing materials in readiness for field work

Other tasks as assigned by management

Working Conditions: 90% Field Work, 10% Office Work

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of a diploma in any health-related discipline with two years’ experience or a university degree in a health-related

Proven experience in managing a

Experience in research activities at community or health facility level

Excellent oral and written communication in English and Swahili

Well organized, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and comfortable discussing sensitive issues

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Good at taking notes and giving feedback on happenings during data collection

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office

Previous experience in managing a team conducting phone surveys using CATI is desirable

Honest, reliable, dependable and a person of high integrity

Fluency in Kikuyu, Luo, Kalenjin, Meru, Kisii, or Maasai language is an added advantage

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Senior Field Officer– PROMPTS Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.