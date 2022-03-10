Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title WARD ADNMINISTRATOR JG “L’’ – 10 POSITIONS

Category Devolution, Public Service Management, Administration, ICT & e-Government

Type permanent

Location Respective Wards

Remuneration As per SRC Rates

Posted Mar 18th, 2022

Responsibilities

Supervision of ward staff;

Coordination of performance management on devolved units;

Oversee smooth implementations of county projects and programmes;

Developing policies and plans;

Coordination and facilitation of citizen participation in the development of policies and plans and delivery of services at Ward level.

Provide civic education services to the ward residents;

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Bachelor degree in social science

Has proven experience of not less than three years in administration or management either in the public or private sector

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm).