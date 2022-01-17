Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga officially launched his presidential bid in Thika on Saturday with a mega rally ahead of his titanic battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

However, conspicuously missing from the rally were local leaders including lawmakers and the Kiambu Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Only five out of the county’s 92 MCAs attended Raila Odinga’s Thika rally.

Similarly, only three Members of Parliament (MPs) from the county out of 14 attended the rally, among them Jude Njomo (Kiambu Town), Wanjiku wa Kibe (Gatundu North), and Simon King’ara (Ruiru).

However, the politicians blamed organizers of the Thika rally for keeping them out of the preparations, a move that saw them snub the event.

The legislators said they were not consulted and felt that their presence would not be recognized.

They said they have no problem with Raila or any other presidential hopeful visiting the county to sell their agenda.

“Personally I had no issues with the meeting but the organizers did not consult us as expected so that we agree on a few modalities.

“There’s no point in attending an event where you appear like a flower girl,” said Thika Township MCA Andrew Kimani.

