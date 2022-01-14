Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has settled on Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to fly the coalition flag in the August 9th presidential race.

This is according to a leaked report from the OKA technical committee.

According to the leaked report, Kalonzo has emerged as the top candidate to be One Kenya Alliance Flagbearer.

One of the technical committee personnel revealed that they already have come up with a report and three formations got for adoption, amendment, or rejection.

The options in the report placed Kalonzo at the top ticket with ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi as the running mate.

In the second pairing, the technical committee proposed a Kalonzo-Martha Karua ticket, and a Kalonzo-Moses Wetangula option as the third choice.

The committee reported that factors considered in the pairings included; the candidate’s ability to garner and deliver votes, capacity to mobilize financial resources, regional representation, and negotiation skills if they decide to join other teams ahead of the General Elections.

Reports also have shown that the ANC party leader Musalia did not send a representative to the three-day consultation retreat.

Kalonzo is expected to hold a meeting tomorrow at his Yatta home in Machakos County.

The technical committee went on retreat in Nakuru to decide on the Coalition’s Flagbearer in the General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST