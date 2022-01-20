Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is set to hold the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) this Sunday.

According to sources, Mudavadi is set to launch his presidential campaign on Sunday and may not be joining any other party or coalition.

This is even as it was expected that Mudavadi may join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, going by the sentiments of his ally Cleophas Malala, the Kakamega senator.

The Sunday meeting also spells doom for One Kenya Alliance (OKA) since Mudavadi is likely to bolt out and go it alone, going by the poster of the event where he clearly indicated that he would be unveiling his political future.

“The grand march to a better future,” Mudavadi captioned the poster about his event.

The ANC leader is said to have invited party leaders to his meeting, among them Deputy President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Sources intimated that Mudavadi was yet to invite ODM Leader Raila Odinga to the event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST