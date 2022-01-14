Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Azimio La Umoja politicians for a New Year Luncheon at State House yesterday in a meeting that was also attended by ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing the session, Uhuru called on politicians to work together with a view of improving the lives of all Kenyans, saying he will continue engaging with all leaders, irrespective of their political persuasions, to ensure that Kenya becomes a strong and united nation.

He reminded politicians to conduct peaceful campaigns ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“I hope and pray that this spirit we have started with, we shall be able to carry on with it through till elections are over and for us to be able to bequeath again a new administration peace, togetherness, and a focus on the issues that affect the people of this Republic,” the President said.

He commended MPs for passing crucial bills, which he said, are key to improving governance and delivery of services to Kenyans.

“Let me say how wonderful it is to be with you at the beginning of the year and be able to share a meal.”

“Let me take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the commitment you’ve shown especially by those of you from the National Assembly during this holiday period.”

“We all know that it was a very difficult holiday period because of Covid-19 but you turned out in huge numbers.”

“You left your homes, you left your families, and came out in huge numbers to pass pieces of legislation that are going to be a game-changer,” Uhuru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST