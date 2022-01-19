Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was hell-bent on killing as many people as possible after the disputed 2007 presidential election.

This was revealed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who claimed that not even his then party, ODM, could convince Ruto otherwise.

Taking to his social media pages, Kuria revealed that ODM Leader Raila Odinga unsuccessfully tried to stop Ruto from burning people alive in the church in Kiambaa after receiving Intelligence from British spies on the DP’s evil plans.

According to Kuria, Raila had planned a political rally to preach peace in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu but Ruto asked him to reschedule it as he had other plans.

“On several occasions, Raila has narrated to me how he was warned by British Intelligence and the BBC of a massive march by armed warriors from Kerio Valley towards Burnt Forest on the eve of Kiambaa massacre in 2007.”

“They planned a pre-emptive peace mission in Eldoret the following day, but were prevailed upon to postpone by a Pentagon member to give space for a ‘major operation’.”

“Only for Kiambaa to happen on the fateful day. My point is, those tales will not help anyone after people die. Our demand for peaceful elections is non-negotiable,” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST