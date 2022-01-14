Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga met embattled Meru Senator Mithika Linuturi on Wednesday during the funeral service for the seven people who were killed over grazing land conflict.

The two leaders saw each other face-to-face for the first time since the Senator was charged with hate speech for remarks he made during Deputy President William Ruto’s political rally at the Eldoret Sports Club on Saturday.

Linturi walked in as the former Prime Minister was addressing the mourners.

Raila was forced to cut short his speech and weigh in on the ‘madoadoa’ remarks that were allegedly made by Linturi.

Raila told him that every Kenyan has a right to live where they please and no one should be evicted because of their tribe or political inclination.

“Welcome Senator, welcome Senator,” Raila stated as Linturi walked towards his seat.

“I have seen that your Senator has arrived and before he speaks, I would like to tell him to avoid inflammatory remarks.”

“There is no ‘madoadoa’ in our country. Is that not so? Every Kenyan has a right to stay anywhere they please because this is our country,” stated Raila.

He castigated Linturi, noting that his statement risked returning the country into the dark days.

