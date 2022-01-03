Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is preparing to hand over Opposition roles to Deputy President William Ruto.

This was revealed by Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.

According to Wanga, who is one of Raila’s foot soldiers, the recent chaos witnessed in the National Assembly by the Tanga Tanga brigade during the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 depicts characteristics of the Opposition.

“Ruto and his Brigade are preparing to form the opposition.

“So we are ready and willing to hand over to them all the tools for acting in the opposition as we and Raila Amollo Odinga prepare to take over the government,” Wanga said.

On December 29, UDA allied Members of Parliament engaged in a fistfight with their handshake counterparts during the debate on the controversial Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Tanga Tanga brigade which has been boasting of having the majority of members in the National Assembly was outnumbered by their Azimio la Umoja counterparts.

This saw William Ruto’s camp resort to engaging their handshake partner in a fistfight to derail proceedings to ensure the Bill was not passed on time during the special sittings.

It is due to this that Wanga, who was recently endorsed by the elders to vie for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the next General Election, claimed that the UDA brigade was wasting public resources and that they belong to the opposition.

She said the primitive and barbaric acts displayed by William Ruto’s troops in the National Assembly could sink the country in post-election violence if not well tackled in due time.

“William Ruto and his troops are preparing this country to go down a path that we have left behind and we don’t want to go back to,” she said.

