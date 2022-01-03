Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Barely hours after he was pronounced dead by his personal doctor David Silverstein, details of what killed former Attorney General Charles Njonjo have been revealed.

According to his son-in-law Carey Ngini, Njonjo succumbed to pneumonia after his lungs collapsed.

“Njonjo has been unwell for quite a while. He was battling one ailment to another despite his age.

“But this morning (Sunday) at around 5.15 am he breathed his last.

“It was actually as a result of pneumonia. His passing was peaceful as he was surrounded by his family members,” Ngini stated.

Moments before his death, Njonjo was in high spirits on New Year’s Day and engaged his son-in-law among other family members in lengthy conversations on a wide range of topics.

During that time, he started showing some signs of weakness while speaking to the family but proceeded to sleep.

But at around 5.15 am, Sunday, January 2, he started experiencing difficulties in breathing.

His doctor declared him dead a few minutes later.

“On Saturday, we had some interesting conversations together. His memory was well but he showed some signs of weakness,” Ngini stated.

According to Ngini, his death was a peaceful one, and took his last breathe surrounded by his family members.

