Monday, January 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence on hate speech remarks made by his ally and Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi.

Speaking during a prayer rally at the Bomet Stadium today, Ruto led his UDA team to apologize to Kenyans on behalf of Linturi, warning politicians in his party and leaders from across the political divide to be mindful of their language when on the campaign trail.

He implored politicians, regardless of their political affiliation, to strive towards uniting the country ahead of the upcoming August elections.

“We (UDA) do not subscribe to any divisive talk. We do not agree with any talk that profiles individuals, groups, or communities,” Ruto stated.

The DP urged UDA-allied politicians to exercise restraint when seeking votes and avoid making comments that may elicit negative emotion.

“Senator Linturi made a statement which he regrets. He has apologized and withdrawn the statement.

“Going forward, all of us in my team must be mindful about our language and watch what we say so that we can unite this country,” Ruto added.

Ruto further called on the relevant authorities to prosecute any incidences of hate speech and incitement objectively without taking political sides.

“We want every inciter in Kenya, whether they belong to UDA or the other side, to face the law equally so that we can secure our nation,” asserted Ruto.

The remarks by Linturi caught the attention of the National Commission and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

