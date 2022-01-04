Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at a section of MPs allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party for supporting the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill.

Addressing a political gathering in Nyeri, Rigathi termed the MPs as cowards, arguing that they feared apprehension during the festive season.

He added that the legislators also feared that their bank accounts would be frozen.

The sentiments by the Deputy President William Ruto ally come after the DP was ridiculed by pro-handshake Legislators for claiming that he enjoys the support of over 150 MPs in the National Assembly.

“We are aware of the plans that they have in Parliament and you saw how UDA is the party of numbers.

“UDA is one party and it is battling out with 7 parties.”

“There are those who were supporting Azimio and amongst are 25 members of UDA who are cowards.”

“They are fearful that they will be apprehended on Friday. They fear that their accounts will be frozen,” the MP stated.

Rigathi insisted that UDA will oppose the Bill in Parliament, adding that it was meant to help the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party rebrand itself ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“The Bill is a scheme to rebrand the former Prime Minister and the ODM party so that they are given a new name called Azimio La Umoja,” he claimed.

During the debate on the Bill in National Assembly, amendments proposed by the allies of Ruto failed to sail through as MPs voted against amendments proposed by Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Aden Duale (Garissa Town).

The Kenyan DAILY POST