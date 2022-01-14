Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has asked Kenyans not to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid because he is not a trustworthy leader.

In an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, Kabogo, who is also Tujibebe Wakenya party leader, said most things that the DP is promising in his campaigns are fake promises and he will not fulfill them once he wins the presidency.

Kabogo gave an example of a Sh 100 billion kitty that Ruto has been promising to Mama Mbogas and small-scale traders, saying they will be in for a rude shock because he will not fulfill it.

Kabogo argued that Ruto is speaking as if there will be miracles that will happen immediately he wins the presidency to enable him to get that money which he has been promising in all his campaign rallies.

The former county boss concluded by asking Kenyans to elect a leader who is sincere in his promises but not the second in command.

Kabogo is on the record saying he will support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022.

