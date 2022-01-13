Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Flamboyant singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, is mourning after one of his employees died under mysterious circumstances.

Akothee revealed through her social media pages that the deceased employee, identified as Charo, who used to work as a gardener in one of her palatial homes, was found dead in his servant’s quarter.

He was not suffering from any disease prior to his sudden death.

“The sudden death of one of my employees has left me wondering, how can someone wake up dead?” she wrote.

Akothee wondered who will take care of her employee’s wife and kids, adding that he was a diligent servant.

Akothee has been going through trying times for the last few months.

She has been battling an undisclosed disease that saw her admitted to the hospital for almost three weeks.

She is yet to recover fully.

Recently, the singer wondered whether someone has bewitched her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.