Sunday, 02 January 2022 – Popular blogger and Nyando Parliamentary aspirant, Robert Alai, has given instructions to his friends and family on how he should be buried when he dies.

Taking to his social media pages, Alai said that when he dies, he wants his burial to be simple.

He posted a photo of a homemade wooden casket that he would wish to be buried in and said that food should not be served to mourners in his burial.

According to Alai, people should be supported when alive and so, he doesn’t see any need for him to be given a kingly send-off when he dies.

He further said that the money spent on expensive burials should be donated to treat the sick or feed widows and orphans.

“To my friends and relatives. When I die, send me home in such a simple casket and never eat at my funeral.

“Support the living to make it through. Don’t waste money on the dead.

“Just take me 6 foot under. I’d rather you donate the huge amounts you waste on dead bodies to treat the sick or feed widows and orphans, “he wrote.

Alai’s sentiments sparked a lot of reactions from his followers, with most people agreeing with his remarks.

“This is wisdom, simple and clear to those using the death to show their mighty power instead of embracing the living,” One of his followers wrote.

“Very true let’s learn to help people who are alive,” another one added.

Do you agree with Robert Alai’s sentiments?

