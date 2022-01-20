Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Capital FM’s Alex Nderi alias DJ Lithium collapsed at Capital FM offices at Lonroh House in the Nairobi Central Business District after taking rat poison and left behind a note expressing his woes.

According to reports, the 34-year-old disc jockey was rushed to Nairobi hospital where he breathed his last on Wednesday evening while receiving treatment.

Before his death, he deleted all his social media accounts and texted close friends and family telling them he is gone.

According to one of his colleagues, he cited family issues as part of the reasons why he took his own life.

“He had family issues that he cited as the motive of the incident. We are shocked,” the colleague said.

Kilimani Police Station OCS, Muturi Mbogo, confirmed the tragic incident and said Lithium was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after his colleagues tried to resuscitate him in vain.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

The deceased’s body was taken to Lee Funeral Home, where a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.