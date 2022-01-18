Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has reacted to the shocking expose by activist Boniface Mwangi on how bodies are dumped in River Yala by suspected rogue police officers.

Mwangi revealed that the bodies are ferried using double cabin pickups before being dumped in the river.

According to Itumbi, the double cabin pickups belong to rogue police officers, who are part of a hit squad.

When Itumbi was allegedly abducted, he was bundled into a double cabin pick-up that was tinted and tortured, before his abductors decided to dump him at Lucky Summer in Kasarani while naked after receiving instructions from above.

Itumbi implies that the double cabin pickups used to dump bodies in River Yala belong to rogue police officers, who are part of a hit squad that wanted to kill him.

If the rogue cops succeeded in their mission, they might have dumped his body in River Yala.

Reacting to Boniface Mwangi’s expose on floating bodies of River Yala, Itumbi took note of the double cabin pickups used to ferry the bodies that are dumped in the river and alleged that they belong to a police hit squad that abducted him.

“Very disturbing thread. Crucially, the Double Cabin, it’s official, Kenya has a HIT SQUAD” he tweeted.

