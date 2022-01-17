Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has continued with her onslaught against Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing the press with her colleague governors in Naivasha earlier today, Ngilu said Ruto is a very dangerous man to be elected as president, vowing to join her colleagues in ensuring the DP does not get close to power.

According to Ngilu, the DP does not deserve a leadership position since he is always opposed to the constitution.

“We will get out of our way to ensure Raila Odinga is the president in August.

“There’s danger in electing Ruto as the president as he has always been opposed to the Kenyan constitution,” he said.

Ngilu has a penchant for attacking the DP even as she always pens messages on her social handles explaining why Ruto should never be Kenya’s president.

The two leaders worked together in 2007 while in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s pentagon team.

In 2013, they worked together in the Jubilee coalition, where Ngilu was a key member who ensured that the outfit clinched the presidency.

Ngilu’s remarks were made at a function where the ODM leader was holding a consultative meeting with over 30 governors across the country who have since endorsed his presidential bid.

The governors pledged to ensure they kick start a massive campaign that will see Raila win the top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST