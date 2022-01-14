Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wealth Management Internship

Job : Business Support and Management

Primary Location: Africa & Middle East-Pakistan-Karachi

Schedule: Full-time

Employee Status : Permanent

Posting Date : 06/Jan/2022, 2:52:45 PM

Unposting Date : 02/Mar/2022, 2:59:00 AM

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international bank focused on helping people and companies prosper across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

To us, good performance is about much more than turning a profit. It’s about showing how you embody our valued behaviours – do the right thing, better together and never settle – as well as our brand promise, Here for good.

We’re committed to promoting equality in the workplace and creating an inclusive and flexible culture – one where everyone can realise their full potential and make a positive contribution to our organisation. This in turn helps us to provide better support to our broad client base.

The Role Responsibilities

Wealth Management

We aspire to be the Private Bank of choice for generations of entrepreneurs in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, helping them to manage, protect and grow their wealth.

We’re investing $250 million in our Private Banking and Wealth Management business to improve the way we serve our clients, upgrading our core banking platform and adding senior Relationship Managers. Our goal is to double our assets under management in the next five years.

As a global business, with a presence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East and Private Banking and Wealth Management under the same leadership, we’re able to support our clients with best-in-class products and services.

About the programme

Our 10-week Global Internship Programme allows you to work directly on real world problems to hone your skills, create lasting relationships and learn about your strengths. The programme is intended to create a pipeline to our International Graduate Programme and other full-time roles.

What you’ll experience

A 10-week structured Internship programme, that typically takes place April – August

A country induction, formal welcome to the Bank and get to know your peers

On-the-job learning

Be paired with a ‘buddy’ from the International Graduate Programme, to set you up for success and provide insights into the International Graduate programme, fondly known as the IG Programme

Can I get onto a graduate role from the Internship Programme?

High performing Interns will be eligible for placement on our International Graduate Programme

We have opportunities in:

CCIB Client Coverage

Financial Markets

Digital Channels and Data Analytics

Retail Banking

Wealth Management

SC Ventures

Qualifications

We’re interested in people with diverse backgrounds and encourage students from all degree disciplines to apply to our programmes.

For our Global Internship Programme, you must

Be in your in your penultimate (second to last) year of study of your bachelor or post-graduate degree.

Have the permanent legal right to work in the country you’re applying to, for the full duration of the internship.

The Bank does not sponsor work permits for Internships.

Exceptions

For UK and UAE, we accept applications from candidates requiring visa sponsorship, but priority will be given to nationals of the country in question.

For US, we will consider students in their sophomore or junior year for our summer internship program.

If you’re required to completed mandatory National or Military service after graduation, we will accept applications from final year students.

Evaluation

All Interns participating in the Global Internship Programme will be evaluated during the 10th week of their internship.

Evaluations will be used in our final recruitment decisions for the International Graduate Programme and other full-time roles, with an aim to provide an offer before the internship is completed.

How to Apply

Apply now to join the Bank for those with big career ambitions.

To view information on our benefits including our flexible working please visit our career pages. We welcome conversations on flexible working.