Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Gospel singer Guardian Angel had the time of his life yesterday after walking down the aisle with Esther Musila in a private wedding.

The talented singer, who is known for his melodious voice, serenaded his newlywed wife with sweet words by singing her a love song.

He was sending a coded message to haters who are criticizing their marriage because of their huge age gap through the romantic song.

“Watasema mchana, usiku watalala,” he sang and almost made Esther shed tears of joy.

Watch the video.

