Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, is back with a bang, years after he was impeached for squandering county funds.

The seasoned politician, who is commonly known as Baba Yao, announced that he is vying for Kiambu gubernatorial seat with UDA ticket, a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Waititu has started endearing himself to the voters as he desperately tries to regain his lost glory.

He was spotted in Kiambu town sharing a meal with hustlers, who welcomed him with open arms, although he squandered millions of shillings when he was the county boss.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.