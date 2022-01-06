Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s chances of clinching the presidency are diminishing by the day, going by the reception he received in Busia County on Wednesday.

The DP, who is on an 8-day tour of western Kenya, visited the county to popularise his presidential bid and market his bottom-up economic model.

However, when the second in command visited Lugiri, Nambale constituency, he got a rude shock when he was welcomed by children and old women.

In a photo that has since shocked the Tangatanga adherents, Ruto was seen waving at an empty crowd as children shyly watched his monster car.

Busia County is regarded as a stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is contesting for the presidency using the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party.

Raila, 76, has put together a formidable campaign machine that is making Ruto’s campaign team look like a child’s play.

Here is a photo showing how DP Ruto was received in Busia County.

