Saturday, 08 January 2022 – There was a light moment at Eldoret Sports Club where Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA brigade hosted a hyped rally after Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru entertained the second in command with some dance moves.

Dressed in a yellow dress, Waruguru, who is branded a husband snatcher, took to the podium where she danced to the popular Sipangwingwi song as Ruto watched closely.

Shortly after, nominated Woman Rep, Millicent Omanga also took to the podium and shook what her mama gave her.

The crowd went wild as the well-endowed Woman Rep displayed her killer moves.

Ruto, who was seated behind, couldn’t help but stare at Omanga’s juicy nyash.

Watch the videos below.

