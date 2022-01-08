Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 January 2022 – A video has emerged showing the moment Raila Odinga’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was released from prison looking sickly.

Jaramogi had been detained in a remote prison in Tana River under the instructions of Uhuru’s father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, following the chaos that erupted in 1969 in Kisumu, where Jomo Kenyatta’s motorcade was stoned.

Jaramogi was accused of inciting Kisumu residents to stone the President’s motorcade and detained on October 30, 1969, and while in prison, his health deteriorated.

His wife had to beg the Government to release him since he had diabetes.

Oginga was later released and flown to his home and looking at this throwback video that has been unearthed, his health had really deteriorated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.