Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Kenyans across the political divide have asked the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, not to be selective when prosecuting politicians who preach hate and divisions.

On Saturday, Haji ordered the arrest of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who was caught on camera uttering hate remarks during a rally in Eldoret attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

During the well-attended rally, Linturi called on Uasin Gishu county residents to remove Madoadoa who are not supporting Ruto’s presidential quest in August.

“Sisi tunataka kuwa kwa serikali inayokuja lakini nawaambia watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile nawaomba ni kwamba madoadoa yale mliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa. Hatuwezi kuwa tukisimama na William Ruto kule Mt Kenya na mko na wengine hapa hawasikii na hawawezi ungana naye,” Linturi said.

Linturi has since been arrested over his remarks and he will be arraigned in a Nakuru court on Monday and charged with incitement and hate speech.

Following the arrest of Linturi, Kenyans have also asked the DPP and DCI to also arrest Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who was also caught on camera calling for the burning of Kenyans in Kibra.

Here is the video of Junet Mohamed calling for the killing of Kenyans.

