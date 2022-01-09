Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

During the well-attended rally, Linturi called on Uasin Gishu County residents to remove Madoadoa, who are not supporting Ruto’s presidential quest in August.

“Sisi tunataka kuwa kwa serikali inayokuja lakini nawaambia watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile nawaomba ni kwamba madoadoa yale mliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa. Hatuwezi kuwa tukisimama na William Ruto kule Mt Kenya na mko na wengine hapa hawasikii na hawawezi ungana naye,” Linturi said.

Linturi has since been arrested over his remarks and he will be arraigned in a Nakuru court on Monday and charged with hate speech.

Now, Kenyans on social media led by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, have asked the police and DCI to also arrest former Prime minister Raila Odinga since he was captured on camera urging Nyanza residents to remove Madoadoa and vote for ODM candidates in the August General election.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga’s making Madoadoa remarks late last year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST