Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – A video has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Kajiado Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku, being heckled badly in Rongai, Kajiado County.

The incident happened on Monday when Raila and Ole Lenku were meeting the delegates who had gathered at Rongai town.

When Ole Lenku rose to speak, he told the delegates to say Azimio La Umoja when he mentioned the word Harambee.

However, the delegates embarrassed Lenku badly when they started chanting Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This forced Lenku to stop his address and give the microphone to Raila Odinga.

In his speech, Raila said the economic revolution will be the third and last liberation and that he was ready to lead the army (voters).

“I want you to be ready to be Baba’s soldiers. To be my soldier, you must have a gun and a bullet.

“Your ID is the gun and your voting card is the bullet,” he said.

“The IEBC will start giving voting cards again, I want to tell my soldiers to take the bullet so that when baba as commander gives orders, we all fire,” he added.

Here is the video of Baba and Lenku being heckled badly in Rongai

The Kenyan DAILY POST