Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Chaos erupted in Parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers were debating a controversial bill governing political parties ahead of this year’s election.

The violent altercations erupted when Majority Leader Amos Kimunya took to the floor to move an amendment to the bill.

The rogue lawmakers exchanged harsh words while others engaged in fistfights during the chaotic house session.

Kisumu Woman Rep, Roza Buyu, was caught on camera flashing the middle finger while yelling like a madwoman.

