Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, is currently in the dock after he uttered words that were construed to be hate speech by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

In his speech during a rally attended by Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, Linturi asked Uasin Gishu county residents to remove all ‘Madoadoa’ who are not supporting Ruto’s presidential quest in August.

“We can’t be supporting Deputy President William Ruto in Mt Kenya and some other people here in Rift Valley (Madoadoa) are opposing him.

“We must remove those Madoadoa,” Linturi said.

Following his remarks, Haji ordered Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai to arrest him and charge him with spreading hate speech and incitement.

On Sunday, Linturi was arrested in Eldoret and taken to Nakuru where he will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Now, Kenyans are also asking the DPP to order the arrest of Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia who was also captured in a video calling for the removal of ‘madoadoa’ inside the Jubilee Party.

Here is the video of Kimemia calling for the removal of ‘Madoadoa’ from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST