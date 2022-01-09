Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – A young man from the Kikuyu community was beaten by a rowdy mob outside Eldoret Sports Club, where Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA brigade hosted a mega rally on Saturday.

According to sources, the man was caught stealing a phone.

UDA supporters descended on him with heavy kicks and blows and used all manner of crude weapons to beat him.

He begged for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He reportedly succumbed to injuries.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.