Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Former Westlands MP Fred Gumo has condemned Deputy President Ruto for being disrespectful to the families of Kenya’s veteran politicians.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Gumo, an ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, asked the DP to respect the families of Odinga, Kenyatta and Moi who fought for Kenya’s independence or else he will have him to contend with.

He argued that the contribution of the three families to Kenya was significant, adding that the DP should never be given a chance to lead the country owing to his sentiments.

“If you can’t respect the past leaders, people who fought for this country, people who brought independence, people who made you able to think of vying for the presidency, you’ll have no respect for anybody else,” Gumo remarked.

He also urged Kenyans to support Raila’s fifth stab at the Presidency and defended him for being a progressive and visionary leader.

While on a tour of Busia County, Ruto told off the families of the founders of Kenya. He cautioned them to stop interfering with the election process by imposing a leader of their choice.

“We voted for their fathers and knelt before them. We also voted for them and now, they want us to kneel before them.

“That’s impossible my friend,” he stated.

Further, the DP faulted Raila for always criticizing his donations to churches and various groups. He revealed that he was planning to give out Ksh50 billion in 2022 to help low-income earners across the country.

“Some people in this country have a lot of contempt and arrogance. They think they are the only ones who are supposed to have money.

“When they see us uplifting small businesses, they start making noise,” he averred.

Ruto observed that Kenya belongs to all its citizens and asked residents not to be controlled by a few people with selfish interests.

